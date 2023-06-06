gavel

EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Carrolltown woman entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in Cambria County court on Tuesday on a charge related to an allegation that she overdosed while caring for a disabled person in April.

Lanette G. Kirkpatrick, 44, entered a guilty plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III to endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

As part of her probation, Kirkpatrick is to follow through with a drug and alcohol assessment and comply with any recommendations.

According to First Assistant District Attorney Heath Long, Kirkpatrick was taking care of a dependent person when she passed out while taking medication.

