EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Carrolltown woman entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in Cambria County court on Tuesday on a charge related to an allegation that she overdosed while caring for a disabled person in April.
Lanette G. Kirkpatrick, 44, entered a guilty plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III to endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.
As part of her probation, Kirkpatrick is to follow through with a drug and alcohol assessment and comply with any recommendations.
According to First Assistant District Attorney Heath Long, Kirkpatrick was taking care of a dependent person when she passed out while taking medication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.