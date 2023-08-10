SALIX, Pa. – A South Fork woman faces a child endangerment charge, accused of leaving three children home alone while she went drinking with two friends riding motorcycles, authorities allege.
State police in Ebensburg charged Alaina Dahn Malfer, 27, of the 200 block of Grant Street, with endangering the welfare of children.
Malfer waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were dispatched to Grant Street at 10:43 p.m. June 10 for a report of a child crying for help.
When troopers arrived, they allegedly spoke with a 10-year-old girl who said she was scared about being left alone to care for her two brothers, ages 6 and 4.
The girl said that her mother had left the house with two men on motorcycles and that they had been drinking before they left, the affidavit said.
Troopers contacted Cambria County Children and Youth Services, who contacted the children’s father.
Malfer contacted troopers shortly after midnight, inquiring about the whereabouts of her children. Malfer said that she had just gone to Sheetz, the affidavit said.
Troopers said it was an hour and 44 minutes between the original 911 dispatch and the time when Malfer called state police asking about her children.
The investigation is continuing. Malfer is free on $20,000 unsecured bond.
