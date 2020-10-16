Johnstown police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday at the Oakhurst Homes on Daniel Street, Sgt. William Newman said.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed a homicide investigation is underway. A female in her late 20s who was shot died after 5:30 p.m. in the operating room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, he said.
Lees said no further information will be released until Saturday. He withheld the name of the victim pending notification of her next of kin.
