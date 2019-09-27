A woman died Friday following a head-on collision earlier in the day in East Taylor Township.

The motorist, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was heading north on Route 271 in a 2016 Ford Escape when the vehicle struck a southbound Subaru Outback near Mitnik Avenue, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.

The woman was taken to Memorial Medical Center but died shortly after 1 p.m. in the hospital’s operating room, Lees said. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, he said.

