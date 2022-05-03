JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A 43-year-old Johnstown woman was struck and killed Tuesday while crossing Scalp Avenue, Richland Township police said.
While an investigation remained ongoing Tuesday, Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan said surveillance cameras showed the woman “dart out” onto the road’s westbound lanes from the McDonald’s parking lot area.
“The motorist saw her at the last second and tried to stop, but it was too late,” Burgan said, calling the incident “tragic.”
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Michelle Gilliland, 43, died at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s emergency room after being transported from the scene.
An autopsy showed she died of blunt force neck and head trauma.
Police aren’t certain why Gilliland was crossing the road, but a bus stop is located alongside the eastbound side of Scalp Avenue.
The woman’s bus pass was found on the road at the scene of the collision, Burgan said.
A traffic signal is located approximately 200 feet east of that location on Scalp Avenue. But Burgan said the investigation showed it was green when the motorist traveled through.
“This is a tragedy for the family of the deceased as well as the person driving,” he said. “You never want to see something like this happen.”
He said pedestrians are urged to use crosswalks at intersections to reduce the risk of crossing dangers.
The accident closed the section of roadway for more than three hours Tuesday so that a state police accident reconstruction team could map out the scene and collect evidence. The investigative unit will issue a final report to township police to enable officers to make a final determination, Burgan said.
“But at this point, it appears to be an accident,” he said.
