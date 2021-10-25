SOUTH FORK – A Johnstown woman was jailed Friday after her 1-year-old child was found with a stamp bag of heroin in her mouth, authorities allege.
Adams Township police charged Janet Marie Ruffing, 22, of the 100 block of Gauntner Street, with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of drug possession.
According to a criminal complaint, Ruffing and her 1-year-old daughter were visiting a friend on Ragers Hill Road in South Fork on Sept. 15.
Ruffing reportedly told police that she was sitting on a bed with two stamp bags of heroin and a small amount of methamphetamine stuffed in her bra when she fell asleep.
When she awoke, Ruffing found one of the stamp bags missing and saw a “blue paper” hanging from the girl’s mouth, the complaint said.
Ruffing reportedly told police that the blue paper was the missing stamp bag and was full of powered heroin, the complaint said.
She did not call 911 but instead waited until the next day for the child’s father to arrive.
Ruffing was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $80,000.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
