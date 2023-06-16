EBENSBURG – The wife of a man killed in a crash on Route 22 in May near Ebensburg has also died.
Therese Dow, 71, of Ebensburg, died at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Thursday from injuries sustained in the May 25 crash, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Dow was a passenger in a car driven by Richard Dow, 77, who died at the scene of the accident, which involved a tri-axle coal truck and a separate vehicle occupied by Cambria County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and South Center Street in Cambria Township.
Dow’s SUV was turning west from South Center Street onto Route 22 shortly after noon when it was struck by a westbound tri-axle truck.
Lees has ruled both deaths accidental.
At the time, investigators said the truck hit the SUV and crossed the center line, striking a Cambria County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the eastbound lane of Route 22.
Both deputies are recovering from the injuries.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.