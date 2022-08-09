JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Windber-area woman will stand trial on criminal charges stemming from a May 21 DUI crash on Honeysuckle Lane in Johnstown that sent her to the hospital with facial injuries, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Sierra Lynn Smith, 37, of the 2100 block of Forest Hills Drive, with driving while intoxicated and careless driving.
Smith's attorney, Michael Filia of Johnstown, waived formal arraignment in Cambria County court on Tuesday, online records show.
According to a complaint affidavit, Smith was driving a 2019 Buick Encore when she lost control on Route 160, striking a road sign, a small tree, a dividing fence and a house in the 100 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
Smith was taken to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center emergency department, on Franklin Street, after she was found sitting on the grass covered in blood, the affidavit said.
An unopened six-pack of beer and unopened bottle of wine were found at the scene, police said.
Smith told police that she had "a few drinks after work," the affidavit said.
Police later obtained a search warrant for hospital records. The medical records showed Smith's blood alcohol content the day of the crash was .22% which is above the .08% legal limit.
Smith is free on bond.
