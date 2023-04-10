Davidsville house fire

A fire Monday, April 10, 2023, destroyed this house on West Campus Avenue in the Davidsville section of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.

 By Patrick Buchnowski
DAVIDSVILLE – One person was taken to the hospital after fire destroyed a house in the Davidsville area of Conemaugh Township Monday, authorities said.

Fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Campus Avenue, about two miles from Conemaugh Township High School.

A neighbor said a woman was inside at the time.

"The EMS person said they got her out," the neighbor said.

Scanner reports said the woman was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. The house burned for hours with smoke being seen as far as Johnstown. Fire crews at the scene included Richland and Conemaugh townships, Jerome and Hollsopple.

