LIGONIER – A Fairfield Township woman was killed on Wednesday morning when she was struck by a FedEx truck and got pinned under the vehicle in Ligonier Borough, Westmoreland County emergency services personnel said on Wednesday evening.

Pamela Barkley, 54, had just dropped off two children at a preschool when she was hit by the truck, according to information provided by a member of the Ligonier Valley Police Department.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on North Market Street in the borough, according to officials.

