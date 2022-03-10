PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A Blairsville woman received more than three years in prison for mail fraud and filing a false income tax return after admitting to swindling more than $590,000 from her former employer, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said.
Sandra Jo Doak, 63, was sentenced to 42 months of combined imprisonment and three years of supervised release for defrauding her employer in her role as bookkeeper at Dr. Matthew Klain’s medical office in White Township, Indiana County.
According to prosecutors, Doak embezzled $592,833, which she used for sporting events, travel and other personal expenses. She also tried to conceal it from the IRS through her tax returns, Chung said, and during her sentencing this week was ordered to pay $123,849 to the IRS in restitution.
Assistant United States Attorney Gregory C. Melucci prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
The United States Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Service and the Pennsylvania State Police, along with the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, conducted the investigation that led to Doak’s prosecution.
