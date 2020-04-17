An Ohio woman accused of driving under the influence of Oxycodone was sent packing after pleading guilty in Somerset County court on Monday to one count of reckless driving.
Crystal Gayle Grady, 39, of Kent, Ohio, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
Somerset Borough police said they found Grady nodding off inside her vehicle parked at Sheetz on South Rosina Avenue on May, 24, 2019.
At the time of her arrest, Grady was unaware of what town or state she was in, police said.
Police said that Grady admitted to taking four 15 milligram Oxycodone pills that were not prescribed to her.
Public Defender Tiffany Stanley asked that Grady be released to return home.
"She is from Ohio, has no means to get home on her own," Stanley said, a court document reads. "If the court is willing to release her today, I've worked out with Deputy Warden (Brian) Pelesky for her to be picked up today by Wills Taxi, transported to the station in Johnstown. We got her a ticket back home."
Grady was fined $200 and ordered to pay court costs.
DUI-related charges were withdrawn.
Grady has 30 days to appeal the fine.
