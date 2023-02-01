SOMERSET, Pa. – A Berlin woman faces criminal charges after she filed a false child abuse report to Somerset County Children and Youth Services using photos that she found on the internet, state police in Somerset allege.
Troopers charged Katelyn Rae Henry, 25, of the 600 block of Kimmel Road, with false reports of child abuse, false reports and endangering the welfare of children.
According to a complaint affidavit, the investigation began with a Childline referral on Dec. 30, alleging abuse of an 18-month-old child. Henry provided child abuse photos to Somerset County CYS and to state police.
The three photographs reportedly showed a child’s back with a shoe print, a child’s buttocks with a bruise and a child’s armpit with scratches and a burn.
Troopers allege that Henry accused a man of child abuse using photographs that she had found on a Google search.
Henry exposed the child to an unnecessary medical examination at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, the affidavit said.
Charges were filed before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
