EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown-area woman accused of involuntary manslaughter related to a DUI crash 20 years ago that paralyzed her infant son and put him on a ventilator had her bond revoked Tuesday due to new pending charges.
Autumn Marie Hartman, 41, was originally released on $50,000 unsecured bond after she was charged in July for the October 2021 death of her son who was injured at 14 months old in May 2002 when she struck a CamTran bus in Lorain Borough. The accident left him a quadriplegic and ventilator-reliant for life and later contributed to his death, police said.
Cambria County Probation Officer Maureen Thomas told Cambria County Judge Tamara Bernstein that Hartman had been placed on pre-trial services on Sept. 21 and was to be tested for substances twice a week. She tested positive for multiple substances including amphetamines, methamphetamines and cocaine on Sept. 21.
She then was required to show for a check-in at the Ebensburg office the next day, which she failed to do. In the days following, she was arrested on new drug related charges.
Hartman was charged by the Office of the Attorney General for possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, corrupt organizations, engaging in criminal conspiracy and conspiracy to engage in prohibited activities.
According to the criminal complaint, Hartman was arrested on Sept. 26 the 48th statewide investigating grand jury issued its ninth presentment.
Charging documents allege that from November 2021 to Feb. 9, 2022, Hartman engaged in a pattern of racketeering, including the sale and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other controlled substances.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer argued that from the charge in the new case, Hartman is “still involved in this game” and a threat to the community as similar circumstances were involved in her crash in 2002.
Bernstein agreed that in light of Hartman testing positive and her new charges, she was a threat to the community and revoked her bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.