A Johnstown woman will appear in county court, accused of driving while intoxicated with a 1-year-old child in the back seat. She then crashed her SUV into a truck on Haynes Street, city police allege.
Holly Marie Neisner, 30, of the 100 block of Ronald Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. The case now moves to Cambria County court.
According to a criminal complaint, Neisner was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox in an alley near the YMCA when she struck a 2012 Dodge Ram at 3 p.m. on Aug. 7.
The driver of the pickup told police that the Equinox “came out of the alleyway like a bat out of hell,” the complaint said.
EMS personnel evaluated the child who was in a car seat. No injuries were reported.
Neisner at first denied drinking alcohol, but then said she drank “two little airplane bottles” of 99 Apples (vodka) at 9 a.m.,” the complaint said.
She said she also had taken two Xanax pills, the complaint said.
Police charged her with DUI, endangering the welfare of children and a traffic citation. She is free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.