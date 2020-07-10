A Johnstown woman was arraigned Thursday for child endangerment after a neighbor found two small boys wondering alone in the area of Highland Avenue in Moxham, authorities said.
Suzanne Kelly Herms, 29, of the 200 block of Charles Street, faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, city police were called to a home on Highland Avenue on May 23. A man said he was awake at 5 a.m. saying morning prayers when he heard two small children calling "mama" and "let us in."
He found a 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy with a soiled diaper outside and called 911. He believed the children had wandered away from a nearby Charles Street home.
A 7th Ward ambulance transported the children to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with various scrapes and bruises.
Through the investigation, police determined the children had crawled out of an open second-story window and onto the roof and might have fallen about 14 feet to the ground, the complaint said.
Police said that six days later, they were again called to the home after a neighbor spotted the older child on the roof after the boy had climbed out of the window.
Herms said that she locks the windows, but the boy unlocks them and climbs out.
Johnstown police and Cambria County Children and Youth Services conducted the investigation.
Herms was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and freed on $15,000 unsecured bond.
