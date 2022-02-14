JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman faces criminal charges, accused of assaulting a man with a baseball bat during a domestic dispute on Friday, authorities said.
City police charged Kali Jackson, 24, of the 100 block of D Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a 911 hang-up call sent police to D Street, where they found Jackson standing on the porch screaming at a male. The man told police that he had shoved Jackson after she struck him with a baseball bat while accusing him of cheating.
The dispute began after he returned home from Dollar General and asked Jackson to return his money. Jackson allegedly struck him on the arms, his leg and back until the bat broke, the complaint said.
The man had injuries to both arms, his back and leg, and also had a swollen eye, the complaint said.
Jackson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $5,000 unsecured bond.
