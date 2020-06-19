Summerhill Volunteer Fire Department firefighters rescued a woman from a mangled vehicle on the side of Route 219 near Summerhill on Friday.
Department Chief Bob Burkett said the woman was driving south on Route 219 when she lost control of her vehicle due to rainy road conditions.
The vehicle “cartwheeled,” he said, and landed in a grassy area off the road. However, the woman sustained no visible injuries, Burkett said.
Firefighters extricated her from the vehicle with hydraulic rescue tools, and she was transported by ambulance for medical examination.
