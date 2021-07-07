A California woman died Monday evening, a month after a freak traffic crash in Bedford County.
Roxanne Chuk, 68, was a front-seat passenger in a car that was struck by an airborne deer, which had just been hit by another car, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
The 2017 Honda CR-V was traveling south on Route 96 at 10:03 a.m. on June 5 in West St. Claire Township, Lees said.
A deer ran into the path of a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. The Chevrolet struck the deer, sending its body airborne and crossing the center line, Lees explained.
The deer’s body came through the windshield of the Honda, striking Chuk in the head and upper torso.
“This definitely was a freak accident,” Lees said. “In my 20 years doing investigations, I’ve never even heard of something like this happening.”
Chuk was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where she was treated for more than four weeks. She was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the hospital.
The cause of death is head injuries and blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is accidental, Lees said.
Chuk was in the area visiting family, he said.
