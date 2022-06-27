JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Authorities have released the name of the victim of Sunday's deadly house fire in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
Patricia A. Barclay, 69, of the 600 block of Coleman Avenue, died in the 9:42 p.m. fire, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Neighbors pulled her from the flames and she was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, where she died in the emergency room at 10:16 p.m., Lees said.
An autopsy was preformed Monday at ForensicDx in Windber.
Barclay died from a cardiac event suffered during the fire. Her death is ruled accidental, Lees said.
City fire Chief Robert Statler said the fire started in the kitchen after food was left on the stove. The woman lived alone, he said.
Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland and West Hills responded along with 7th Ward, West Hills and Riverside EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.