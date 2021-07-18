A Southmont woman died in a Menoher Boulevard crash after her vehicle left the road and struck a tree Saturday, investigators said.
A resident traveling through the area discovered 48-year-old Stella Clarke's vehicle toward the bottom of an embankment below the 4100 block of Menoher Boulevard and called 911 for help, according to Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar.
Upper Yoder Township Police and fire or EMS departments from Upper Yoder, Riverside, Southmont and West Hills all responded but Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Hribar said.
A 14-year-old passenger was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, treated for minor injuries and released over the weekend, he said.
A severe thunderstorm was moving through the area Saturday but Hribar said Upper Yoder police were still investigating to make a final determination on what caused the crash.
An autopsy showed that multiple blunt-force torso injuries resulted in Clarke's death, he said.
No information was available Sunday on funeral arrangements, Hribar said.
