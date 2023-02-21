JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, woman has died following a two-vehicle crash Monday on Somerset Pike.
Margaret Holdsworth, 58, was traveling on Route 985 when her vehicle crossed the center line at 5:22 a.m. and struck another vehicle head-on, Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar said.
Holdsworth was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but died in the intensive care unit, he said.
The vehicles struck one another head-on, Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said. Fire and EMS crews from four departments responded to the crash just after 5:30 a.m.
The crash was initially reported with two people entrapped in one or more vehicles, and a female motorist was treated after being discovered unconscious at the accident scene, Somerset County 911 officials reported in a release to media.
No injuries were reported for the motorist in the other vehicle.
Zangaglia said an investigation remains ongoing with a toxicology report pending.
Hribar said Holdsworth was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.
An autopsy showed her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries to the upper torso, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.