A Johnstown woman was jailed Thursday, accused of strangling another woman and breaking her cellphone when she called 911, authorities said.
City police charged Sidnee K. Baxter, 29, of the 200 block of Gray Avenue, with strangulation, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police and 911 dispatchers traced a 911 hang-up call to the Prospect Homes area near Gray Avenue on June 22.
Police said they found a woman with facial injuries in the area of Conway Court.
The woman said Baxter came to her apartment around 10:40 a.m. and choked her during an argument and then punched her in the face. She said that Baxter broke her cellphone during a 911 call.
Police took the woman to the Women’s Help Center on Napoleon Street.
Baxter was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison.
Baxter was freed on Friday after posting 10% of $10,000 bond.
