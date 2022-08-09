JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman faces criminal charges after she threatened to kill a group of people at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown and threw toilet water at cameras in the police holding cell, authorities allege.
Shakia A. Taylor, 32, of Coopersdale Homes, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called at 1:21 a.m. July 24 to an area between Building 18 and 19, of Coopersdale Homes. Taylor was reportedly screaming at a group of people, accusing them of attacking her son.
Police said they tried to disperse the crowd, but Taylor refused to go inside and allegedly threatened to “kill everyone out here,” the affidavit said.
Police arrested Taylor and placed her in a holding cell at the Public Safety Building, on Washington Street. Taylor allegedly reached into the toilet, scooped out toilet water with her hands and threw it at the security cameras.
She was charged with intent to cause a riot, institutional vandalism, failure to disperse, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Taylor is free on $40,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.