JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was charged with abuse of a corpse, accused of moving the body of a homicide victim who was found along a road in Indiana County in January, authorities said.

State police in Indiana charged Janayah Precious Smith, 23, of the 100 block of C Street, with hindering apprehension, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of administration of law.

The body of Dashawn Cornellius Green- Brewster, 27, of Philadelphia, was found Jan. 21 along Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township.

A PennDOT worker found the body while inspecting a nearby drain along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road.

Green-Brewster was living in Johnstown when his mother reported him missing on Jan. 19.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers said Green-Brewster robbed a man of drugs and money at a C Street residence on Jan. 18.

Investigators later found seven shell casings and a large amount of dried blood outside of the C Street home. Troopers said Smith was allegedly involved in transporting the body from Johnstown to Indiana County where it was found a few days later.

Smith has yet to be arraigned. She will answer the charges before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

