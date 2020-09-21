A woman was charged Saturday with operating a methamphetamine laboratory in Brownstown Borough, authorities said.
West Hills Regional police charged Jennifer Marie De Parasis, 37, whose address is not known, with one felony count of operating a meth lab and illegal dumping of methamphetamine waste.
According to a criminal complaint, a resident living in the 300 block of Hall Street in Brownstown said she was awoken at 9:55 p.m. Jan. 21 by a neighbor who said someone was burning stuff in her fire pit. The woman said she found De Parasis there and told her to put out the fire.
One man said he had kicked out De Parasis after finding out that she was cooking methamphetamine and burning its contents, which included bubble packs from Sudafed and salt and camp fuel containers, the complaint said.
Police said they also found a bag containing several empty bags, salt containers and bubble packs.
The state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called to remove the items. The evidence was submitted to the Greensburg Regional Laboratory, which determined the items were used to make methamphetamine.
De Parasis was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed on $30,000 unsecured bond.
