A Philadelphia woman was charged on Wednesday with felony assault, accused of running down a man with her van following a dispute at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown.
City police charged Yamonnie Monae Pressley, 22, with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, city police officers reviewed video footage from the outside of Building 23 at Coopersdale Homes. The footage reportedly showed Pressley speeding away in a 2019 Dodge Caravan before turning around on the grass in front of Building 23. Pressley backs up and then allegedly drives onto the sidewalk, striking the man, the complaint said.
The man allegedly suffered abrasions to his face and hands.
Police took Pressley into custody, and she requested an ambulance for a hand injury, the complaint said. Pressley was taken to the hospital and told not to leave because she was in police custody.
Police said Pressley and the victim knew each other. Pressley allegedly told police that the man had assaulted her earlier when she attempted to retrieve her belongings and that he threw a brick at her vehicle.
