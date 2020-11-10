A Franklin Borough woman was charged Tuesday with attacking two state troopers who were responding to a disturbance on Hazel Street, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Betty Lou Layton, 63, of Hazel Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, when troopers arrived in the borough on Saturday, Layton was standing on the porch allegedly shouting obscenities before lunging at them.
Layton allegedly wrestled with troopers who tried to place her in handcuffs, and she suffered a bloody nose. During the struggle, both troopers came in contact with her blood and one suffered a laceration on his forehead, the complaint said.
Both troopers went to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where they were treated for their injuries and blood exposure.
Layton was taken to the hospital and treated for mental health concerns.
Charges were filed before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
