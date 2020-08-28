A Gallitzin woman in a wheelchair was arraigned on Friday, accused of assaulting a staff member at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, authorities said.
City police charged Theresa Sock, 53, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Sock was being treated as a psychiatric patient at 10:16 p.m. on Thursday when she became disruptive.
A nurse told the wheelchair-bound woman that she needed to return to her room for a time-out, police said. The nurse was pushing the wheelchair down the hallway to the woman's room when Sock turned and allegedly struck her in the face, the complaint said.
Sock also argued with hospital staff and refused to take her medication, the complaint said.
The nurse was treated for her injury and returned to work.
Sock was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hasting, and released on $30,000 unsecured bond.
