A Jenner Township woman was charged on Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2019 morphine overdose death of a 12-year-old girl, authorities said.
State troopers and EMS personnel were dispatched Oct. 1 to a home in the 100 block of Bell Drive, just south of Ankeny, according to a report issued on Friday from the state police barracks in Somerset.
When they arrived, they found the girl dead of what appeared to be a medical episode.
The cause of her death at first was undetermined, but toxicology tests later revealed that she had a lethal level of morphine in her blood at the time of her death, according to Friday’s report.
Investigators said in Friday’s report that another resident of the Bell Drive home, Cheryl Workman, had been prescribed morphine and was the only person at that home who was regularly prescribed morphine. They further allege that Workman had been concealing her morphine in what they described as “a partially labeled vitamin bottle.”
Investigators believe that the girl had ingested morphine at some point before her death. She allegedly was seen on surveillance video at her school exhibiting signs that she was under the influence of a controlled substance, including stumbling and having trouble balancing. Further, Workman allegedly told authorities that the girl’s pupils were very constricted before her death.
Workman, 54, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony, and with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and adulterating or misbranding a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
She was arraigned on Thursday afternoon by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and was released on $100,000 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing. She has requested a public defender, according to court records.
