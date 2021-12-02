WINDBER, Pa. – A second person was jailed Wednesday in connection with a Nov. 11 armed robbery in Windber, authorities said.
Windber Borough police charged Jennifer Christa Barnes, 45, of the 700 block of Main Street, with robbery, terroristic threats, hindering apprehension and simple assault.
According to a criminal complaint, Shawn A. Wallace, 34, of Johnstown, and another man allegedly forced their way into an apartment in the 700 block of Main Street, pointed a gun at a man, struck him in the head with the gun, stole his PlayStation 5 game console and $25 from his wallet and broke his iPad.
The man ran to Barnes’ apartment next door and hid in the bathroom, where he was assaulted a second time, the complaint said. Barnes reportedly yelled that the man was a “snitch” and to “kill him,” the complaint said.
The victim was left on the bathroom floor dazed and bleeding from the head, face and mouth, the complaint said.
Barnes allegedly told police that she did not know the identities of the two men.
Barnes was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $20,000 bond.
Wallace was arrested Nov. 14 and is being held in Somerset County Jail on $100,000 bond.
