BOSWELL, Pa. – A Boswell man is set to face trial after being accused of beating a woman until she was unconscious, fighting with state troopers and attempting to spit vomit at a paramedic, authorities said.
Jacob Finel Austin, 31, of the 800 block of Stonycreek Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
According to a complaint affidavit, when troopers from the Somerset barracks arrived at the Stonycreek Street home at 1:22 a.m. Nov. 20, they found Austin intoxicated and a woman with blood on her face.
The woman reportedly told troopers that she and Austin were arguing over a choice of movies when he punched her until she was unconscious and then kicked her while was on the ground.
Austin went into the bedroom, then returned wearing a suit and tie and told her, “This is what I’ll be wearing to your funeral,” affidavit said.
Austin allegedly resisted attempts to handcuff him, banged his head on the floor and vomited. When an EMS unit arrived, he allegedly attempted to spit vomit in the face of the paramedic.
Austin was taken to UPMC Somerset for an evaluation.
Troopers allegedly recovered a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun and a silver-bladed punch-style knife.
Austin is being held in Somerset County Jail on $75,000 bond.
