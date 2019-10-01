A Johnstown woman was jailed on Tuesday, accused of punching a van driver as he pulled into the hospital parking lot and then assaulting the two people who came to assist the driver, authorities said.
City police charged Michelle Renee Dew, 34, of the 200 block of Chandler Avenue, with two counts of aggravated assaulted and three counts each of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. Police also charged her with one count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, a van was pulling into the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center emergency room parking lot at 6:08 p.m. on Monday, when Dew became angry that the van had come to close to her and she allegedly punched the vehicle and then punched and kicked the driver.
Dew then ran way and the driver was treated at the hospital.
Dew allegedly assaulted a hospital security officer who found her at Akers and Osborne streets, knocking him to the ground. She then assaulted a hospital staff member, kicking him and twisting his finger, the complaint said.
Dew allegedly threatened police officers.
"Look at my record," she said, according to the complaint. "I have aggravated assault on corrections officers."
Dew was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.