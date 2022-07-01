SALIX – A Conemaugh Township woman will stand trial in connection with the alleged assault of a casework for Cambria County Children & Youth Services in February, authorities said.
Tanya M. Mikesic, 54, of Kimberly Drive, was held for court following a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a complaint affidavit, the caseworker arrived at the home on Feb. 17 to visit the children. Mikesic said the children's mother was not home, then allegedly lunged at the caseworker and told her to leave.
During an interview with township police, Mikesic reportedly admitted to "attacking" the caseworker and that she was protecting the children.
Police charged her with one count of felony aggravated assault.
Mikesic is free on $15,000 unsecured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.