CONFLUENCE – A Confluence man was jailed Thursday, accused of strangling a woman, punching her in the head, pulling her hair and threatening to kill her during a domestic argument, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Brent Ryan Harbaugh, 26, of the 2200 block of Jersey Hollow Road, with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, harassment and driving with a suspended license.
According to a complaint affidavit, an argument broke out between the two on Wednesday inside a Williams Street apartment.
Harbaugh allegedly strangled the woman and pulled her hair. Harbaugh and the woman left in a car, where the assault continued.
Harbaugh allegedly punched her in the side of the head, bashed her head into the window, pulled her hair, smashed her face into dashboard and threatened to kill her, the affidavit said.
The woman suffered injuries to both eye sockets, left and right sides of the jaw, and bruises to the head and neck, according to police.
Harbaugh drove off in a Ford Taurus, but his license had been suspended for a drunken driving charge, police said.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
