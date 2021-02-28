Police in Somerset Borough are searching for a woman accused of passing counterfeit money at an auto parts store.
Police said a woman entered Advanced Auto Parts, 1219 N. Center Ave., at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday to buy auto supplies and paid with cash.
With the help of Somerset Trust Co., police learned that the woman paid with four counterfeit $50 bills. Police said the woman used an awards card which provided a name.
The investigation is continuing.
