A Johnstown woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of stealing money and medical records from the Southmont business where she once worked, authorities said.
Shannon Lee Shander, 46, of the 100 block of Fair Oaks Drive, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint filed by West Hills Regional police, Shander was employed for two years by Cool Physique LLC at 1013 Menoher Blvd., where she was responsible for consulting patients for non-surgical fat-reduction treatments, collecting payments and maintaining medical records.
Police allege that Shander offered one woman a discount for treatments but only if she paid $6,000 “today in cash.”
Shander allegedly gave only a portion of the money to the owner and medical director and kept the remaining cash. The patient’s medical records and those of her husband later turned up missing, the compliant said.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler said Shander owes the business owner $2,350 restitution. Shander returned the missing medical records and the patient and her husband received the treatments they had paid for, Gribler said.
Shander was terminated on Dec. 5 which the owner said was “due to her addiction of opioids,” the compliant said.
“We’re looking for an amicable resolution,” her attorney John Messina, of Johnstown said. “She denies that she has any drug issue.”
Shander was charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, tampering with records and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Shander remains free on bond.
