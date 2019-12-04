CRESSON - A Portage woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of breaking into a restaurant in Munster Township in October and causing $1,140 damage, authorities said.
Lizabeth Julia Lewis, 41, of the 1900 block of Puritan Road, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg, troopers responded to a 911 call that a woman on drugs was breaking into Parkway Restaurant Motel on Munster Road at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
Troopers said Lewis went to the restaurant and allegedly began screaming, ringing the doorbell and honking the car horn.
Lewis allegedly smashed two windows, cut four window screens and threw a brick through the glass of the back door to get inside, the complaint said.
She was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Lewis is being held in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.