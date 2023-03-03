The wife of a Johnstown homicide victim will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of removing evidence from a crime scene, authorities said.
Lexus Capri Simms, 26, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Simms was charged with hindering apprehension/concealing or destroying evidence and tampering with evidence.
She allegedly removed a cellphone from the scene of the Jan. 23 homicide.
Simms is free on unsecured bond.
Police continue searching for Michael Cogdell, 18, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with shooting and killing Marvin Price, 42. His body was found in a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Park Avenue.
