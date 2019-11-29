CRESSON – A Gallitzin woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of leaving five children alone after school one day in September, authorities said.
Ramesa Ann Jaramillo, 28, of the 400 block of Main Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish Jr., of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Gallitzin Borough police, Jaramillo allegedly left five children – ages 4 to 9 – unattended after they got off the bus on Main Street on Sept. 26.
A family member arrived at Jaramillo’s apartment to care for the children, the complaint said.
Police allege that inside the apartment was a metal spoon containing a cotton ball that was found in the bathroom medicine cabinet, syringes scattered on the floor and in the kitchen. Other drug paraphernalia also was found.
Jaramillo was charged with five counts each of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. She is free on bond.
