EBENSBURG, Pa. – A woman accused of committing a homicide in Indiana County was sentenced in a separate case in Cambria County court on Monday by Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 19, was sentenced to six months of Cambria County probation on one count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, on June 6, 2022, officers responded to McDonald’s in Lower Yoder Township for a call of a “teenager outside that was pulling a gun on people.”
Edwards maintained that she had a BB gun, according to the complaint.
Edwards and six other adults are being held in Indiana County Jail without bond after being charged with homicide in the death of Hayden Garreffa, 19, in Indiana County.
• Ralph Munoz Jr. also appeared in Cambria County court on Tuesday before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
Munoz, 41, entered a guilty plea to retail theft on Tuesday and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Munoz was arrested in April by Richland Township police after he was accused of stealing gift cards and other goods from Walmart, which he later admitted to while he was being handcuffed.
