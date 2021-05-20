A Philadelphia woman will stand trial, accused of running over a man with her van following a dispute at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown, authorities said.
Yamonnie Monae Pressley, 22, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
City police charged her with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, police officers reviewed footage from the outside of Building 23 at Coopersdale Homes. The footage of the May 12 incident reportedly showed Pressley speeding away in a 2019 Dodge Caravan before turning around on the grass in front of Building 23. Pressley backs up and then allegedly drives onto the sidewalk, striking the man, the complaint said.
The man reportedly suffered abrasions to his face and hands.
Police took Pressley into custody and she requested an ambulance for a hand injury, the complaint said. Pressley was taken to the hospital and told not to leave because she was in police custody.
Police said Pressley and the victim knew each other. Pressley reportedly told police that the man had assaulted her earlier when she attempted to retrieve her belongs and that he threw a brick at her vehicle.
Pressley is free on bond.
