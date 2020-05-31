Gov Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvanians frustrated by a Minnesota man's killing last week to "speak your mind and speak it with peace" as they gather again Sunday.
Acknowledging protests will likely continue throughout the state this weekend, Wolf urged residents to exercise that right – but to do it in a way that shows respect to neighbors and communities.
"I don't want to lose sight of why we are here," he said in a somber tone during a live press conference Sunday. "I want to again send my condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd – and everyone impacted by oppression, racism and violence.
"Every day, in every corner of our society, we need to work at eliminating racism."
Floyd's death in police custody is a reminder that "we still have work to do," Wolf added.
He and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Director Randy Padfield said thousands of law-abiding people across Pennsylvania made sure that message was heard Saturday – by picking up signs, marching and calling for justice for Floyd.
But a small percentage who joined the crowds Saturday night caused widespread damage and looting in cities such as Erie, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
"Some people took advantage of these peaceful protests," Padfield said.
He said Americans not only have a right to protest – they have a right to do so without fear of violence.
Too often, that was a grim reality in many cities across the nation Friday and Saturday, they said.
Wolf activated the National Guard and state police reinforcements in hard-hit areas, where cars were torched and stores were ransacked.
With a disaster declaration in place, Wolf noted he will continue providing assistance – when asked – to affected communities to keep neighborhoods safe.
"And I'll continue to work with mayors ... to make sure everyone is able to make their voice heard," he said.
National Guard deployments will be made to help back up local departments, when needed, Padfield said.
A Minneapolis police officer was fired and charged with murder, days after video surfaced of him kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes, despite the man's pleas.
"It's a problem for every Pennsylvanian if we are not all free – these peaceful demonstrations are right on the mark," Wolf said, pledging to continue doing his part to help further that cause. "(But) please be safe out there."
