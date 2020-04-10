Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday that he has ordered the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to establish a program to temporarily release up to 1,800 state prison inmates in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can reduce our nonviolent prison population and leave fewer inmates at risk for contracting COVID-19 while maintaining public safety with this program,” Wolf said.
The Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration will direct the transfer to community corrections facilities or home confinement of “vulnerable and nonviolent inmates at or nearing their release dates in an organized way that maintains supervision post-release and ensures home and health care plans are in place for all reentrants,” Wolf said.
Approximately 1,500 to 1,800 inmates would be eligible for temporary release under the program, although Wolf’s office noted that the actual number of inmates released will likely be lower given the challenges of connecting them to the health care and behavioral health system and ensuring housing and food security. There were a total of 44,230 inmates in the state prison system as of March 31.
Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel, who has said that the state prison system’s population must be reduced to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, reiterated that position again Friday as he called the temporary reprieve program a necessary part of the state’s response to the pandemic.
“We must reduce our inmate population to be able to manage this virus,” he said. “Without this temporary program, we are risking the health, and potentially lives, of employees and inmates. We can safely release individuals to the community to reduce their vulnerability and allow the department to successfully manage COVID-19.
“Without any current legislation, we are moving forward with the understanding that future legislation could further advance these efforts.”
As of Friday morning, there were 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates in the state prison system, all at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County. Wolf’s office said concern that the virus could spread to other facilities was one reason for the creation of the reprieve program.
The program will apply to nonviolent inmates who otherwise would be eligible for release within the next nine months or who are vulnerable to COVID-19 complications and are within 12 months of their release.
Vulnerable inmates will include those aged 65 or older; those with autoimmune disorders; and those with serious, chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, severe obesity, kidney disease, liver disease, cancer or another condition that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said could place sufferers at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.
While on temporary reprieve, inmates will be monitored similarly to parolees and will be supervised by parole agents. Upon expiration of the order, the released inmates would be returned to prison to complete any remaining portions of their sentences.
Celeste Trusty, Pennsylvania director of state policy for the prison and sentencing reform advocacy group Families Against Mandatory Minimums, called the creation of the program a “necessary action that’s going to save lives in Pennsylvania.” FAMM had previously sent a letter to Wolf asking him to use his reprieve power to reduce the prison system’s population in response to the pandemic.
“We’re so glad to see cooperation between the governor’s office and the Department of Corrections to protect people in Pennsylvania’s prisons and communities,” Trusty said.
Releases under the reprieve program could begin as early as Tuesday, according to Wolf’s office.
“Our reentry plans will include several days of release planning with the inmate, preparing and connecting the inmate to treatment programs in the community, release transportation and a complete medical screening to ensure that we are not releasing sick inmates,” Wetzel said. “We’ll also provide them with an appropriate medication supply and connect them to medical providers in the community.”
In a separate move, Wetzel has indefinitely extended the current suspension of visits to inmates and the use of enhanced employee screenings at all state-run correctional facilities, he said Thursday afternoon.
