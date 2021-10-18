SOMERSET, Pa. – An area company is getting help to train new machinists for its operation manufacturing parts for Navy ships.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday $21,203 in funding for Global/SFC Valve Inc., 160 Cannery Road, Somerset Township.
The funding was awarded through the state’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, which offers assistance to registered apprenticeship programs. The funding will support on-the-job training and classroom training for apprentices.
It will allow the company to train three apprentices to become machinists capable of joining its workforce making nuclear valves for Navy aircraft carriers and submarines.
“Global is very thankful for this grant to fund our apprenticeship program,” company President and CEO Linda Heining said. “In the past two years, we have held classes for two of our veteran employees to receive their journeyman papers. We also have three recent graduates from the local area school districts that have started this program. These apprentices are eager to be learning valuable new skills all while earning their paycheck.”
“Apprenticeship program funding mutually benefits businesses and apprentices ready to learn, allowing Global/SFC Valve Inc. to specifically train apprentices for in-demand machinist positions to support their operations – one being a critical supplier to the United States Navy – while funneling trainees into manufacturing careers,” Wolf said.
“My administration is proud to support Global/SFC Valve Inc. as they strategically grow and provide new opportunities in Somerset County.”
Global has operated in Somerset County since 1989 and found its niche making valves and components to Navy specifications, as well as systems to refuel ships and transfer cargo while at sea.
The company gained local attention when it was named to manufacture valves for the USS Somerset. The USS Somerset, USS New York and USS Arlington are San Antonio-class amphibious dock landing ships honoring victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.