Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill into law that will benefit schools across the commonwealth throughout this school year and the next by addressing novel coronavirus-related issues.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned how critical in- classroom education is for our K-12 students,” he said in a release.
“I am proud to sign this legislation which allows schools the short-term flexibility to ensure children can safely learn in person where we know is best for them and their futures. I look forward to continuing to work with members of the General Assembly to address these key issues longer term.”
House Bill 412 – sponsored by Representative Barbara Gleim, R-Cumberland County – allows retired teachers to fill vacancies on a short-term or emergency basis; educators with active state certificates and those with similar out-of-state credentials to serve as day-to-day substitutes for 20 days or longer under certain conditions; and individuals who are 25 or older and have at least 60 college credits or three yeas of paraprofessional experience and a complete training on classroom management to be monitors and to deliver preplanned assignments.
It also allows teachers with inactive certificates to substitute for 180 days per school year instead of 90 and eligible college students and recent graduates of education programs to be substitutes.
These additions to the Public School Code of 1949 will be available for the rest of the 2021-22 school year and all of the 2022-23 term.
A subsection of the new bill also allows the state Attorney General “to investigate and institute criminal proceedings against individuals who submit a false report to the Safe2Say Program.”
The bill was first introduced early this year and received bipartisan support.
