JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Heavy-duty commercial vehicles powered by electric motors will now be able to travel Pennsylvania’s roads alongside their diesel- and natural gas-powered counterparts.
A bill drafted by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, is the Senate Transportation Committee chairman’s latest to be signed into law – in this case “creating a level playing field” for electric vehicles weighing up to 82,000 pounds, he said.
The state weight limit aligns with federal law.
The change itself is born out of necessity, he added, noting that industry challenges continue to drive up demand for alternative fuel vehicles.
Langerholc introduced the bill in January 2021.
It cleared the Senate in September in a 48-1 vote, followed by a 172-27 House vote on Oct. 26 before Gov. Tom Wolf signed it into law Thursday.
Over the past year, federal lawmakers have ramped up investments and tax credits into the purchase of electric vehicles, including funds to build a network of charging stations by 2030.
Langerholc said surging diesel demand – and prices – are further driving up the need for electric vehicles, citing the Biden administration’s “failing policies” for creating a need for more “innovative solutions.”
Natural gas-powered vehicles have been federally authorized to operate at 82,000 pounds on Pennsylvania roads since 2017, he said.
Langerholc’s latest bill provides the same allowances for EVs and, like gas-powered vehicles, without requiring any additional permits than 80,000-pound vehicles.
Electric and natural gas commercial vehicles are subject to the state’s long-standing Alternative Fuels Tax, which is equivalent to the gas tax and deposited into the Motor License Fund for road and bridge improvements, he said.
