HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that the state must do a better job making COVID-19 vaccines available, but insisted the biggest hurdle is the lack of available vaccine doses.
Pennsylvania has administered 737,817 doses of COVID vaccine as of Tuesday – with 473,449 people having received one dose and 132,184 people receiving both, said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.
Tuesday’s press conference was the first public appearance for Beam since she was named to succeed the former Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who’s joining the Biden administration as assistant secretary of health.
Wolf said that the state’s efforts in getting the vaccine distributed across the state have been “in the middle of the pack” compared to other states, and added that he wants the state to do better.
“As we’re ramping up. We’ve got about 1,000 locations set up to do the inoculations. They are relying on their phone systems. They are relying on their website. Some of them are great, some of them aren’t up to the challenge of the huge influx of calls. We have a lot of work to do,” Wolf said.
Pennsylvania ranks 35th among states, based on the number of doses administered per 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Just over 5% of Pennsylvania’s population has gotten a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nationally, about 6% of the population has been vaccinated.
Lawmakers say they’re hearing the complaints about the state’s vaccine distribution effort.
“The whole rollout has been botched from the beginning, and the people of Pennsylvania are suffering because of it,” said state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Beaver.
Pennsylvania has administered just under 50% of the doses provided to it, according to CDC data. Only Georgia, Alabama, Hawaii, California, Maryland, Rhode Island, Virginia and Kansas have administered smaller shares of the doses provided to them than Pennsylvania, the CDC data shows.
“We will catch up,” Beam said.
Wolf maintained that even if the state does a better job administering the doses it’s received from the federal government, it will still be far short of the amount needed.
Based on federal guidance, the state made all people over the age of 65, smokers and people with serious medical conditions eligible for the vaccine, Wolf said.
“Clearly, there are a lot of challenges ahead of us,” Wolf said. “We recognize we need to do a better job,” he said.
The governor added that he’s lobbying the federal government to make more vaccine available.
“I will do everything I can to encourage the Biden administration, I know they are doing everything they can to increase the supply. As we do that, some of this will ease,” Wolf said.
All told, there are now about 4 million Pennsylvanians eligible for the vaccine, he said. Considering that each person is supposed to get two doses, the state needs 8 million doses to address the people currently eligible for the vaccine, and Pennsylvania’s only been provided 1.5 million doses, Wolf said.
Wolf said that when the state moved to expand the list of people eligible to get the vaccine, they thought the federal government was going to provide more doses.
“That didn’t materialize,” he said.
Beam said that while other states have created statewide registries for people to sign up for the vaccine, the Department of Health is directing people to make appointments with their local health care providers.
Wolf said that if setting up a registry would help, the state would do it. But he doesn’t think that’s the problem. The state’s website has a form that allows people to see if they are eligible, and it provides links connecting people to local sites offering vaccines, he said.
Beam said state officials determined that registration should be “localized” because people have relationships with their local health care providers or pharmacies.
“We’re allowing those providers and pharmacies to be able to use their scheduling systems that they have in place or they have invested in,” she said.
The state’s “not abdicated our responsibility” because the Department of Health’s website is intended to link people to the local providers that have the vaccines, Beam said.
The state’s website isn’t providing the kind of information people need to get easily connected to the locations that have vaccine doses, said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale.
“I’m getting calls from people in their 80s and 90s, and I don’t know where to tell them to go,” he said. “People are getting frustrated at us, as lawmakers, because we can’t help them.”
Bernstine said that he’s heard mixed reviews about the state’s website. “It works for some people, for some it doesn’t,” he said.
Wolf said that as the local hospitals and pharmacies “ramp up” their ability to schedule the vaccine appointments, the “system will do a better job.”
The state is planning to use vaccine clinics eventually but state officials on Tuesday wouldn’t commit to when.
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Director Randy Padfield said that mass vaccination clinics will be established once the state starts getting more vaccine.
