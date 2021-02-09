HARRISBURG – As his administration continues to face criticism over the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced he’s forming a task force including state lawmakers to improve communication about the state’s efforts.
Lawmakers have repeatedly tried to influence the Wolf administration’s mitigation efforts, including passing a variety of bills vetoed by Wolf that would have revised the governor’s strategy for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More recently, lawmakers have been hammering the state’s handling of the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine due to widespread complaints from the public about a decentralized vaccine appointment approach that many people have found difficult to navigate.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said the move to create the task force comes only after the administration’s vaccine effort had been widely criticized.
“The governor’s handling of this pandemic has created a predictable cycle of his administration failing the people of Pennsylvania and then seeking out the legislature to bail him out of his self-created mess,” Gottesman said.
Wolf said the move to create a task force that involves lawmakers is intended to make sure that all potential solutions to improve the rollout of the vaccine have been considered, even while insisting that the main problem remains that there just isn’t enough vaccine available to meet demand.
“We need to up our game,” Wolf said. “That is not a mystery.”
The Kaiser Family Foundation on Tuesday said Pennsylvania was behind 45 other states and the District of Columbia, based on the percentage of doses provided to the state that have been administered, even though the state is sixth in the country based on the number of doses administered.
Through Tuesday, the state had administered 1.35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, said Lindsey Mauldin, Department of Health senior adviser. That includes at least the first dose for 1,049,609 people, among them 302,639 people who’ve received two doses of vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated, she said.
Mauldin said the state has to ensure doses are available for people to get their second shots to be fully vaccinated.
Mauldin said that the state received 175,000 doses this week that will be used for first doses and 143,000 for second doses.
The Biden administration has also announced plans to begin shipping 1 million vaccine doses directly to 40,000 pharmacies across the country beginning Thursday, including pharmacies in grocery store chains Giant, Giant Eagle, Weis Markets, as well as Rite Aid, Walmart and Sam’s Club and Costco locations.
Mauldin said that state officials believe that those vaccine doses are being provided in addition to the ones provided to the state’s vaccine distribution.
The state has administered 74% of the doses allocated as planned first doses and administered 30% of doses intended to be used as second doses for people who’ve already been given their first shot.
“We have a good working relationship with our legislators, and we know they are the eyes, ears and voices for Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “The feedback they receive from their local communities is extremely important, particularly as the commonwealth continues to improve upon this once-in-a-generation vaccine rollout.”
Task force members will represent their caucus’s point-of-view and work to streamline conversations to focus and drive issues of importance. Wolf administration members will serve as task force members with the subject matter expertise to listen, collaborate and provide information, answers and suggestions to solve problems in a timely manner.
Members of the task force include co-chairs Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Randy Padfield; for the Senate Democratic Caucus, Sen. Art Haywood, D-Philadelphia; for the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Luzerne; for the Senate Republican Caucus, Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster; and for the House Republican Caucus, Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington.
