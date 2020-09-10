Pennsylvania schools are set to receive $15 million to help secure broadband, mobile hot spots and other platforms that increase access to remote learning, according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
The dedication comes from money in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds, similar to other contributions to education made throughout the summer by Wolf.
“As schools reopen this fall, students need internet connectivity, computers and other technology and access to remote-learning platforms,” Wolf said in a release Thursday. “This funding will help our students as we enter the new school year.”
The largest chunk of the funding, an estimated $8 million, will be used for a statewide datacasting initiative with the Pennsylvania PBS in order to connect students to learning content who don’t have access to the internet. Datacasting uses over-the-air TV signals to deliver content via an antenna to be used on computers.
Another $3 million will be used to distribute devices to use in conjunction with datacasting technology, including antennas and laptops. Technical support and professional development are going to be made available as well.
Accessible and assistive technology, such as software, tablets and hot spots, will be covered by a $2 million allotment and distributed to disabled and special education students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Public libraries will also be able to participate in the program.
According to the release, $1.4 million will be available for libraries to use to coordinate with the Internet Disaster Recovery Center in order to expand internet connectivity in targeted areas and expand hot spot and lendable technology.
The last portions of the funding are an estimated $500,000 to create and deploy Open Educational Resources, such as instructional material and textbooks, for students and educators, and another $100,000 that will help strengthen and expand existing 24-hour access to online homework help through the POWER Library Chat.
This initiative builds on the state department of education’s efforts to support districts’ efforts to implement continuity of education plans during the unexpected shutdown in the spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
